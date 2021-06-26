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HE'S LOSING IT! Slow Joe Leans Over and Creepily Whispers Into Microphone While Talking to Reporters (2021-6-25)
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90 views • June 26, 2021
Slow Joe held a triumphant press conference on Thursday to announce his infrastructure deal with Republicans, but he also distracted from his political victory as he kept leaning into the microphone for emphasis, whispering as if he was letting the press in on a secret.
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