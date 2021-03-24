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N.A. Cannabis Industry Recap
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10 views • March 24, 2021
North American legal sales of cannabis are estimated to reach US$39.1 billion by 2025, with adult-use cannabis sales reflecting a growth rate of 144% between 2020 and 2025. The projected is primarily fueled by the introduction of US states legalizing adult-use cannabis sales, product innovation in the Cannabis 2.0 segment and the increase of North American cannabis consumption.
Prohibition Partners estimates that Canadian retail cannabis sales in 2020 reached US$1.8 billion, with adult-use sales estimated at US$1.5 billion and medical cannabis at US$260 million. They project that total cannabis sales will reach US$3.2b by 2025.
It is estimated that in 2020, 1.4 million people in Canada consumed legal adult-use cannabis products with the number projected to surpass illicit market users between 2022 and 2023. By 2025, they predict the number of adult-use cannabis users in Canada to reach 3.4 million.
Show Notes:
North American Cannabis Market Overview
https://prohibitionpartners.com/2021/02/08/key-insights-from-the-north-american-cannabis-report-second-edition/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 681 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Prohibition Partners estimates that Canadian retail cannabis sales in 2020 reached US$1.8 billion, with adult-use sales estimated at US$1.5 billion and medical cannabis at US$260 million. They project that total cannabis sales will reach US$3.2b by 2025.
It is estimated that in 2020, 1.4 million people in Canada consumed legal adult-use cannabis products with the number projected to surpass illicit market users between 2022 and 2023. By 2025, they predict the number of adult-use cannabis users in Canada to reach 3.4 million.
Show Notes:
North American Cannabis Market Overview
https://prohibitionpartners.com/2021/02/08/key-insights-from-the-north-american-cannabis-report-second-edition/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 681 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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