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Robert Kennedy, Jr. on THE BORDER CRISIS
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92 views • September 01, 2023

Robert Kennedy, Jr. on THE BORDER CRISIS w/ Cara CastronuovaCara Castronuova: What would you do, as president, differently at the border?

RFK, JR.: I’m going the secure the border. I’m going to do it by, first of all, the physical barriers and the densely populated areas, the motion detectors the video and the towers in the less populated[areas]…we’re going to close it down and all of the law enforcement, local law enforcement, the ICE, the border patrol we talked to all said ‘yes – if we are given permission we can close down these waves of immigrants.’

I worked with Cesar Chavez during the last twenty years of his life. My father was very, very close to him. One of his closest political allies. During the last twenty years I worked on pesticide issues with him because he was concerned about exposures to Hispanic farm workers. The other issue he was particularly concerned with was closing down the border because he understood that these waves of illegal immigrants coming over were dampening the leverage he had to bargain for legal farm workers in this country and it was making their union organizing very, very difficult. And the people who are coming over here have no legal status. So they are taken advantage of by predatory and unscrupulous employers. It doesn’t do good for anybody. And we need to shut it down.”

Cara: Thank you so much and thank you for showing compassion to the migrants in your documentary, regardless of everything else.

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
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