Seen in the unvaxxed blood now:

The mRNA is in some of the newer batches and some without. It's the mRNA that makes the spike proteins so the batches without mRNA are shedding or infecting the unvaxxed blood without the spike protein somehow....God Bless us all.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.