Reporter: Why does Israel have the right to nuclear weapons, while other countries in the Middle East do not have such a right?

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon: We want peace.

Adding:

The Philippines is returning to purchasing Russian oil after a 5-year hiatus due to the war in the Middle East.

Manila is cooperating with Washington to obtain permission to purchase oil from countries subject to sanctions, the Philippine ambassador to the US told Reuters.

This month, at least two batches of Russian ESPO oil are being sent to the Philippines.

On March 20, the government announced that there were only about 45 days of fuel reserves left. Yesterday, a state of emergency was declared in the energy sector of the country.