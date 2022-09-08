China turns the tables on West's hacking allegations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Beijing accuses Washington of conducting 'tens of thousands' of cyberattacks on Chinese information networks in recent years after Western powers claim China is a major threat to world security.
Details: https://on.rt.com/c1sf
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1j0zvf-china-turns-the-tables-on-wests-hacking-allegations.html