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Rules for Thee, but Not For Me - Gavin Newsom's French Laundry Adventure @$1,000 a Plate
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37 views • November 27, 2020
The hypocrisy of the leftist elites knows no bounds.
Gavin Newsom, governor of California, would dare to shut small businesses down, while keeping Walmarts open, explain to you that you should not hold Thanksgiving dinners, and then shows up at the French Laundry restaurant in Napa, CA with a bunch of political operatives, claim that the meal was held outside despite photographs to the contrary, and not practice social distancing with a large group of people.
It is the classic, "rules for the, but not for me," and not practicing what one preaches that the hypocritical elites try to force on the population at large, but not follow their own edicts.
#gavinNewsom #frenchLaundry #Napa
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Gavin Newsom, governor of California, would dare to shut small businesses down, while keeping Walmarts open, explain to you that you should not hold Thanksgiving dinners, and then shows up at the French Laundry restaurant in Napa, CA with a bunch of political operatives, claim that the meal was held outside despite photographs to the contrary, and not practice social distancing with a large group of people.
It is the classic, "rules for the, but not for me," and not practicing what one preaches that the hypocritical elites try to force on the population at large, but not follow their own edicts.
#gavinNewsom #frenchLaundry #Napa
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
californiapoliticshypocrisycalifornia politicsgavin newsomelitismus politicswalkawaynapawalk awaycovid lockdownsfrench laundryfrench laundry restaurantnapa californiafamous napa restaurantsexpensive restaurantsthomas kellercovid shut downssmall business closuresgavin newsom closes small businessescalifornia hypocrisyelitist hypocrisyrules for the but not for medemocratic politics
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