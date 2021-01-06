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WATCH Romney Boards Flight to DC FILLED With Patriots Who Chant 'Traitor'
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263 views • January 06, 2021
Mitt Romney was met with a plane full of angry patriots who chanted “traitor” as he boarded a flight to DC.
Airplanes heading to DC from across the nation are currently packed with Trump supporters ahead of the massive Stop the Steal rally on Tuesday.
https://hereistheevidence.com/analyzer/
Airplanes heading to DC from across the nation are currently packed with Trump supporters ahead of the massive Stop the Steal rally on Tuesday.
https://hereistheevidence.com/analyzer/
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