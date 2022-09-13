The Russia-Ukraine Grain Deal Looks Increasingly Fragile

https://gnews.org/post/p1k7l9623
09/09/2022 Russian president Putin criticized the deal brokered by the U.N. to allow shipment of Ukrainian grain from Ukrainian ports as benefiting only the rich European countries, and threatened to restrict or alter the deal. Traders are now concerned that flows of Ukrainian grain could be disrupted
