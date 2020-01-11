FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, September 7, 2019. Special thanks to pastor Craig who added a lovely video background to this video.



In Isaiah 45:21-23, we read, Tell ye, and bring them near; yea, let them take counsel together: who hath declared this from ancient time? who hath told it from that time? have not I the Lord? and there is no God else beside Me; a just God and a Saviour; there is none beside Me. Look unto Me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else. I have sworn by Myself, the word is gone out of My mouth in righteousness, and shall not return, That unto Me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.



What powerful, prophetic verses that explain that there is no God besides the Christian God of the universe! He is indeed a just, mighty, loving, powerful God, our Saviour. He is the Just One as He is mentioned in that manner by Stephen in Acts 7:25 and by Paul in Acts 22:14.



Titus 2:13-14, says, Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ; Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works. In those verses, Paul describes the great God and our Saviour as Jesus Christ. The prophet of God writes in 2 Samuel 22:3, The God of My rock; in Him will I trust: He is My shield, and the horn of My salvation, My high tower, and My refuge, My saviour; thou savest me from violence.



Isaiah 45:21-22 speaks of the Word Who became flesh as Jesus Christ as a just God and a Saviour and there is none besides Him. In speaking to all the ends of the earth, the Word Who became flesh as Jesus Christ or Yeshua, says boldly “for I am God, and there is none else”.



Only through Jesus Christ or Yeshua can you be saved. Romans 10:9 and 13 says, That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.



Isaiah 45:23 is also prophetic in nature about who God is. Through His holy prophet Isaiah, God says, That unto Me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear. This prophetic passage points to Philippians 2:10-11, which says, That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.



At the Great White Throne Judgment, all those who ever lived and rejected the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua as their Saviour, shall bow their knees before the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Who is Jesus Christ. All those who ever lived including those who thought they loved Jesus Christ yet who remained in their sins along with those who willfully rejected Jesus Christ as the Son of God and their Saviour will come back to life and on their knees, will profess that Jesus Christ is Lord BUT it will be too late for them as they will be part of the second death because they rejected Jesus Christ as the Son of God and as their Lord, King and Saviour during their lifetime.



Turn to God Who is the Prince of Peace and He will grant you His love and peace forevermore!



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.