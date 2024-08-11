ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL MOTIVATIONAL BUSINESS GURU AND AUTHOR DROPS DEAD!

After reviewing his information, I'll tell you, this guy was not into the covid crap. Yet he was right in the middle of the big business world and was a traveling lecturer.

Here's another plot twist. He was in the hospital for an appendix surgery where they found it full of gangrene. This guy was a Joe Rogan-following health nut. What happened during that surgery? Was there a blood transfusion from a vaxtard- infected blood supply? Do you see why I find this case interesting and puzzling?

You be the judge.

Source

https://www.facebook.com/john.ruhlin

2024 speaking reel

https://invidious.darkness.services/watch?v=NlJrRpChmpo

