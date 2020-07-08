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No Masks Or Social Distancing - Shopping In Stockholm, Sweden
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17 views • July 08, 2020
https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=8Rnc2xQsSq8
Published on Jun 18, 2020
Remember what normal looks like? What normal social interaction feels like? The Swedes certainly do as they never locked down their economy in the first place. Nor did they impose the scientifically baseless dystopian mask and social distancing requirements that continue to plague many countries the world over. Refuse to comply with these dehumanizing tyrannical policies and you too can return to some semblance of normality. “The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.” ~Albert Camus
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Published on Jun 18, 2020
Remember what normal looks like? What normal social interaction feels like? The Swedes certainly do as they never locked down their economy in the first place. Nor did they impose the scientifically baseless dystopian mask and social distancing requirements that continue to plague many countries the world over. Refuse to comply with these dehumanizing tyrannical policies and you too can return to some semblance of normality. “The only way to deal with an unfree world is to become so absolutely free that your very existence is an act of rebellion.” ~Albert Camus
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
https://www.altcensored.com/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
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