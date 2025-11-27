"Celebrate Thankfulness!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTM --- S2E8 --- 11-26-2025
It's time to Be Intentional!
Happy Thanksgiving to you!!!
Please join us for 'Come Together Media', a roundtable of truth-tellers who are focused on bringing you the latest information that matters.
The Season 2, Episode 8 roundtable consists of:
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow – https://intentionalpodcast.org
Gail Seiler – president of 'Betrayal Project USA' - @Betrayal_Proj
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com
You can view our current and past 'CTM' content on our 'Intentional w/Mic Meow' and "ComeTogetherMedia" channels on Rumble and the 'Intentional' channels on Facebook, Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts.