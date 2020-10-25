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SPECIAL REPORT: Inside Joe Biden's corruption scandal and the social media cover-up
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199 views • October 25, 2020
Sky News Australia - 25 Oct 2020. A special senate investigation has detailed how the son of presidential hopeful Joe Biden may have used his father’s position in the White House to amass wealth and power. The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs published the report titled ‘Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on US Government Policy and Related Concerns’. Sky News Australia breaks down this 87-page document which examines possible conflicts of interest in foreign business while Joe Biden was vice president in Barack Obama’s administration. The report found that the Obama administration knew Hunter Biden’s presence on the board of the corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma was “problematic” and “interfered” in the “execution of policy” with Ukraine. The allegations are extraordinary – so much so that social media giants Facebook and Twitter sought to censor the story to stop it reaching voters in a manner Republicans have labelled brazen "election interference".
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