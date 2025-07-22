How Mercury Kills the Brain - Autism CURE:RAW MILK

:::::::: I think (red) mercury is a Dark Energy source for unseen spirits and some kind of energy to keep the people blind for the truth , this is why god destroyed tartaria with mudfloods, it is very toxic especially for the brain, the brain which every person needs to be healthy to live healthy also on a spiritual level

the aether is not free energy because you still need red mercury which is highly toxic.

this is what I think , also the patterns the old building(evil designs by evil people and spirits) had when people sing (using instruments) inside these buildings I think they give invisible vibrations to the humans body and soul and I do not think they were positive vibrations but vibrations to keep the people blind and obedient like sheeple