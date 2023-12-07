182 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - The Work Is Great And Few Are The Workers - Homeward Bound

In Episode 182 we discuss what it means to take the three Angels' messages to every tribe and tongue and nation. God entrusted this most solemn work to us mortals and He knew that it would not be easy. But He promised that He would be there for us at all times, every step of the way. In this quarry of life we are to be hewn and squared against other living stones in order to be polished and changed to fit us for heaven.

