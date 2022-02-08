BLACKOUT UPDATE - LIVE NEWS COMING IN - NO BLACKOUT / NO ARRESTS - ALL MEDIA AND FACEBOOK LIES

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DO NOT BELIEVE THE LYING MEDIA OR THE LIES ON FACEBOOK.
There are at least 2 TRUDEAU's ... one with a GAP between his teeth and one without.
There is a younger looking one and an older, fatter faced one.
Everything you are seeing and hearing is a TOTAL LIE.
SOURCE:
Live with Laura-Lynn - https://www.bitchute.com/video/P8BQQ0r2cQJD/
Email: [email protected]
Mirrored - wil paranormal