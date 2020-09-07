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Florida Political Criminals Served "Non-Negotiable" Notices of Complaint!
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273 views • September 07, 2020
Florida Deep-State Political Criminals Served "Non-Negotiable" Notices of Complaint! Let's lock them up and throw away the key! They do not have the legal power to Mandate ANYTHING! Served are the heinous Palm Beach County Mayor, Vice Mayor, Commissioners and Administrators. "No one is above the Law!" they are read!!!!!
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