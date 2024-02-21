Secured, Satisfied, and Sleeping | Avoiding Complacency

The speaker discusses the concept of a 'sleeping church', characterized by complacency, self-satisfaction, and untapped potential. Drawing references from the Bible, the speaker emphasizes the importance of believers fully devoting themselves to Christ and not only focusing on their own salvation. The speaker encourages believers to be proactive, to care for the souls of others, and to strive to bring others to Christ, warning against the dangers of being part of a 'sleeping church'. The sermon concludes by encouraging the attendees to join a local church, actively participate in church activities, and share the teachings of Christ with others.
00:00 Introduction and Encouragement
00:38 The Call to Give Your Best to the Master
01:23 Characteristics of a Sleeping Church
02:56 The Danger of Complacency and Indifference
03:46 The Story of the Good Samaritan: A Lesson in Compassion
05:47 The Principle of Hard Work and Sacrifice
08:46 The Call to Wake Up and Serve
09:29 Closing Remarks and Invitation to Join the Church
10:10 Preview of the Next Series: Fearing God
10:25 Closing Prayer and Contact Information
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.