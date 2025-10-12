Maria Zeee-Digital ID Goes Worldwide ft. Lewis Brackpool

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 126 | UK Journalist Lewis Brackpool joins us to discuss how the same tactic of "protecting children" is being weaponized to rapidly accelerate Digital ID across every country, including America. Lewis warns Digital ID is the final loss of freedom, it's on the verge of being implemented across the world, and we have a very small amount of time to stop it.