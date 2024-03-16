Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vertical Farming's EPIC FAILURE - What Happened
channel image
High Hopes
3110 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
88 views
Published Yesterday

Two Bit da Vinci


Mar 16, 2024


Vertical Farms Fail: Checkout Ground News Today! https://ground.news/twobit


Vertical farming, once hailed as the answer to global hunger and sustainable agriculture, saw a massive influx of investment, surpassing 2 billion dollars in 2022. By 2023, the market had skyrocketed to over 5 billion dollars, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards urban food production. So why is this innovative tech FAILING. Join us as we explore the fall of vertical farming and the challenges it faces. Subscribe and hit the notification bell to stay tuned for more insights into the cutting-edge innovations shaping our world!


》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla


》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe


》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage


》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]


》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 / twobitdavinci

Facebook 》 / twobitdavinci

Instagram 》 / twobitdavinci


00:00 - The Rise and Fall of Vertical Farms

00:51 - The Hype: Billions Invested and Unicorn Startups

02:15 - The Promises of Vertical Farming: High Yields and Sustainability

04:19 - The Reality Check: Why Vertical Farms Are Failing

06:24 - Understanding Vertical Farming Technology

07:45 - The Costly Truth Behind Vertical Farming

08:56 - Vertical Farms Biggest Achilles Heel

12:57 - Challenges and Opportunities


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,vertical farm,rise and fall,Farming,Failure,Engineering Failure,Farming Fail,Vegetables,Lettuce,Hydroponics,aeroponics,Vertical,Farmland,Cost of Farming,City Farming,Crops,Billion Dollar Disaster,Groceries,Urban Farming,Organic Farming,Sustainable Farming,Saudi Arabia,NEOM,The Line,Germany,Aero Farms,Crop Yields,Seasonal Farming,Pestecide Free,Agricuture,vertical farming,vertical farming progress,vertical farming failure


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BXHu_yXVQk

Keywords
disasterreality checkhydroponicschallengesopportunitiessustainabilityachilles heelurban farminghypevertical farmingpesticide freeaeroponicscostlytwo bit da vinci5 billion dollarsepic failurehigh yieldsaero farms

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket