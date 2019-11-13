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Undermining The President Is Dangerous - Pete Santilli With Constitutional Attorney Robert Barnes
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37 views • November 13, 2019
Robert Barnes attributes his bulldog-ish boldness to the scrappy survival training he underwent as a child of the rural, poor South. - From small-town East Ridge, Tennessee, to the elite environs of the Eastern Ivy league, Robert Barnes walks among the humble and the haughty. Traveling from the everyday to the esteemed, representing clients fighting for their civil rights and celebrities taking on the IRS, Barnes heeds the advice of his newspaper-throwing father, Walter, who was fond of reminding, "Never judge a man until you've walked a mile in his shoes". Today, Barnes continues to stand up to systems, to bullies, to Big Banks, to the IRS, and to those who would take away those guaranteed freedoms his grandfathers helped establish: free speech and civil rights.
https://www.freeamericalawcenter.com/barnes-law-school
E-Militia Article: Undermining The President Is Dangerous – Pete Santilli With Constitutional Attorney Robert Barnes http://ow.ly/FIb630pSxJK

B4IN Article: Undermining The President Is Dangerous - Pete Santilli With Constitutional Attorney Robert Barnes | Politics http://ow.ly/Fjhu30pSxQv

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