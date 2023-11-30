DEBUNKED 'Biden's Economy Is Doing Great!' Ep 320

Glenn Beck





Nov 29, 2023





The polls are in, and the two issues Americans are most concerned about right now are the economy and lawless immigration. And the gaslighting on these two issues from the Biden administration is insulting and manipulative. The administration and their friends in the mainstream media say “the economy is fine! What’s everyone complaining about?!” or “We’ve got the border under control! Trump’s treatment of migrants was far worse!” But you know the truth in your bones. We all do because we’re feeling and seeing the pain of both issues at home and in our cities. But if there’s a part of you that starts to believe these lies, it’s because you’re being gaslit. Glenn explains the origins of that word and shows scenes from the 1944 film “Gaslight,” whose plot reveals a husband’s attempts to make his wife think she’s going crazy. Fast-forward to 2023: Biden is OUR manipulative husband. We are being lied to about the state of the economy. We are being lied to about what is really happening at the border. Glenn reveals the REAL numbers, and some of them are downright terrifying …





