Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Physician Burnout: Could it be causing Patient Burnout? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.15.16)

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Dr Daniels examines this looming concern and what it means to you. Physicians unwittingly reveal the dangers of medical care. Tune in. Think Happens
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