United States is in an Unconventional War with China and its Three “Magic Weapons” | EPOCH TIMES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The United States is at war with the Chinese communist regime, but it's a war we haven't been conditioned to recognize. It's a war being fought through unconventional means: through information warfare, subversion, and other tactics defined by the Chinese regime as its "magic weapons." And alongside this, the Chinese government has clearly defined the enemy combatants in this war under its narrative of the "seven perils," which includes most foundations on which free societies are built upon. These tactics and others have been documented by Steven Mosher, author of "Bully of Asia: Why China's Dream is the New Threat to World Order" and president of the Population Research Institute. To learn more about this, we sat down for an interview.
🔵 Watch the Full Episode 👉https://ept.ms/ChinaWarYT
⭕ Get EpochTV EXCLUSIVES for only $1 (Limited Time Offer) 👉 https://ept.ms/1DollarNOW1