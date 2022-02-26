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United States is in an Unconventional War with China and its Three “Magic Weapons” | EPOCH TIMES
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61 views • February 26, 2022
EPOCH TIMES: United States is in an Unconventional War with China and its Three “Magic Weapons”: Steven Mosher on CrossRoads with Josh Philipps

The United States is at war with the Chinese communist regime, but it's a war we haven't been conditioned to recognize. It's a war being fought through unconventional means: through information warfare, subversion, and other tactics defined by the Chinese regime as its "magic weapons." And alongside this, the Chinese government has clearly defined the enemy combatants in this war under its narrative of the "seven perils," which includes most foundations on which free societies are built upon. These tactics and others have been documented by Steven Mosher, author of "Bully of Asia: Why China's Dream is the New Threat to World Order" and president of the Population Research Institute. To learn more about this, we sat down for an interview.

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chinasteven moshercrossroadsepoch timesjoshua philipps
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