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Todd Callender: Genetic-altering Vaccines Could Nullify Human Rights
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2458 views • February 18, 2022
Today on TruNews, founder and host Rick Wiles is joined by disabled rights activist attorney Todd Callender, who is actively defending US servicemen from being forced to take the operating system jab. They also discuss the history of the development of mRNA injections, and their future in altering human DNA, ending in the nullification of human rights.
Rick Wiles. Airdate 2/18/22
Rick Wiles. Airdate 2/18/22
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