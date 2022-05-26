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Chinese Police Told to Shoot Uighurs Who Try to Escape Camps
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169 views • May 26, 2022
Today’s TruNews episode will be much shorter than usual for several reasons. First, we started recording episodes of the new Rick Wiles Today half-hour program that will launch next week on two national television networks and a third network on June 6. Second, I’m still getting over a cold and I’m trying to conserve my voice. Third, the biggest news story in America is the Uvalde Texas school massacre. It is extremely disturbing.
There’s something very wrong with this country’s soul and it's time the American people deal with it. Most of the report today will be focused on another disturbing news story: The Chinese Communist Party’s concentration camps.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/25/22
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
There’s something very wrong with this country’s soul and it's time the American people deal with it. Most of the report today will be focused on another disturbing news story: The Chinese Communist Party’s concentration camps.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/25/22
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
https://tru.news/3PDRV1R
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