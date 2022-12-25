The "News" Doesn't even MENTION the Twitter Files -- WHY??

Matt Taibbi just released the eighth installment of the Twitter files, proving government collusion with the social media networks, payments being made to them for censorship, using of course taxpayer dollars, and collusion to hide the Hunter Biden laptop story, and the main stream news media, like the Washington post the New York Times hasn't even mentioned it as if it's not one of the biggest stories in history. The reason is, they aren't news organizations anymore, they are merely propagandists.#twitterfiles #corporatemedia #mediacriticism





