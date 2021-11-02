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Where are all the Sick People?
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281 views • November 02, 2021
Andy Cutler, who wrote the book on mercury poisoning, told me once that he thought from 30% to %50 of the population has enough mercury in their bodies to cause symptoms. If so many people are poisoned, where are they all? In this video I answer that question by reading a quotation from Andy that you may not have heard.
To order one of Andy Cutler’s books, Amalgam Illness," "Hair Test Interpretation,", and "The Mercury Detoxification Manual;" to book a coaching session or to sign up for a 25% discount on supplements at my on-line dispensary, (sorry, only for the USA)
Visit my website at https://www.maybeitsmercury.com
Get connected:
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/maybeitsmercury/
Facebook Page- https://www.facebook.com/maybeitsmercurydotcom/
Facebook Group- https://www.facebook.com/groups/acfanatics
Twitter- https://twitter.com/maybeitsmercury
LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/rebeccarustlee/
To order one of Andy Cutler’s books, Amalgam Illness," "Hair Test Interpretation,", and "The Mercury Detoxification Manual;" to book a coaching session or to sign up for a 25% discount on supplements at my on-line dispensary, (sorry, only for the USA)
Visit my website at https://www.maybeitsmercury.com
Get connected:
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/maybeitsmercury/
Facebook Page- https://www.facebook.com/maybeitsmercurydotcom/
Facebook Group- https://www.facebook.com/groups/acfanatics
Twitter- https://twitter.com/maybeitsmercury
LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/in/rebeccarustlee/
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