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12/4/18 #DOGWHISTLE: (D)ennis (N)athan (C)ain, TRUMP: "Thanks, George" #QPLANET
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13 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
12/04/18: So, (D)ennis (N)athan (C)ain, eg, DNC= "WB" with top secret security clearance, specializing in FISA and SIGINT! Multiple Investigations are coalescing into the Eye of the Storm! And 12/11 approaches... Think Mirror, Q.
President Trump: "Thanks, George.":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3dXxDGE88o
Mike Pompeo denounces globalism/multilateralism:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HonQpCNk5ZU&;t=618s
Please read the incredible article by Jeff Carlson from the Epoch Times outlining the investigations vortex!
https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-common-thread-behind-four-investigations_2728104.html
Another great ET article for complete clarity on the development of #SPYGATE, Russian collusion and the extent of who (Deep State Dems, Neocons, globalists, both domestic and international) is implicated:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/spygate-the-true-story-of-collusion_2684629.html
Jeffrey Epstein trials dismissed with announcement of settlement, again:
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/article222597265.html
You can look at the Miami Herald's extended coverage and current background investigation into Epstein's unprosecuted pedo-crimes by looking up "Perversion of Justice".
The Carbon criminal, Al Gore, Jr., is at it again, with his posse of brainwashed, sold out celebs:
https://www.lifezette.com/2018/11/liberal-celebs-will-be-joining-al-gore-for-climate-crisis-event/
Looking for a great way to give gifts this Christmas or Hanukah? Gift Ideas:
Support the Oath Keepers:
https://oathkeepers.org/2018/11/update-raffle-for-tavor-x95-winner-chooses-the-caliber-and-the-finish/
Support the legal fund ofTimothy Holmseth, the free lance journalist who uncovered the massive pedophile ring run by an elaborate spider's web of deep state intelligence, government and justice dept. players out of Coward County FL:
https://www.writeintoaction.com
Or if you love animals and can't stand the euthanasia industry (coming soon to a human near you), you can donate to Emotional Rescue, an animal rescue organization who recently saved the lives of the dogs seen in this video. Please see the links in Victurus Libertas' description beneath the video to see how you can help:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFubfkTg6vY
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah! May we all rejoice in being alive and aware for this incredible period in the history of humanity and our liberation from tyranny and the L_ciferian planet-wide cabal. Stay safe, stay strong, pray for freedom for all and stand in solidarity with those fighting for freedom, meditating for awareness, and providing relief to those suffering all over the world. 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas to all of you Freedom Lovers! Rejoice! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now! WE ARE FREE!
12/04/18: So, (D)ennis (N)athan (C)ain, eg, DNC= "WB" with top secret security clearance, specializing in FISA and SIGINT! Multiple Investigations are coalescing into the Eye of the Storm! And 12/11 approaches... Think Mirror, Q.
President Trump: "Thanks, George.":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3dXxDGE88o
Mike Pompeo denounces globalism/multilateralism:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HonQpCNk5ZU&;t=618s
Please read the incredible article by Jeff Carlson from the Epoch Times outlining the investigations vortex!
https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-common-thread-behind-four-investigations_2728104.html
Another great ET article for complete clarity on the development of #SPYGATE, Russian collusion and the extent of who (Deep State Dems, Neocons, globalists, both domestic and international) is implicated:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/spygate-the-true-story-of-collusion_2684629.html
Jeffrey Epstein trials dismissed with announcement of settlement, again:
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/article222597265.html
You can look at the Miami Herald's extended coverage and current background investigation into Epstein's unprosecuted pedo-crimes by looking up "Perversion of Justice".
The Carbon criminal, Al Gore, Jr., is at it again, with his posse of brainwashed, sold out celebs:
https://www.lifezette.com/2018/11/liberal-celebs-will-be-joining-al-gore-for-climate-crisis-event/
Looking for a great way to give gifts this Christmas or Hanukah? Gift Ideas:
Support the Oath Keepers:
https://oathkeepers.org/2018/11/update-raffle-for-tavor-x95-winner-chooses-the-caliber-and-the-finish/
Support the legal fund ofTimothy Holmseth, the free lance journalist who uncovered the massive pedophile ring run by an elaborate spider's web of deep state intelligence, government and justice dept. players out of Coward County FL:
https://www.writeintoaction.com
Or if you love animals and can't stand the euthanasia industry (coming soon to a human near you), you can donate to Emotional Rescue, an animal rescue organization who recently saved the lives of the dogs seen in this video. Please see the links in Victurus Libertas' description beneath the video to see how you can help:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFubfkTg6vY
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah! May we all rejoice in being alive and aware for this incredible period in the history of humanity and our liberation from tyranny and the L_ciferian planet-wide cabal. Stay safe, stay strong, pray for freedom for all and stand in solidarity with those fighting for freedom, meditating for awareness, and providing relief to those suffering all over the world. 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Merry Christmas to all of you Freedom Lovers! Rejoice! Stay strong, safe, clear, take action through this critical period of time! Prayers and thought-form activism are so vital now! WE ARE FREE!
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