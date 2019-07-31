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How Big Tech And Mainstream News Became The Enemy Of The American People
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195 views • July 31, 2019
CNN and other MSM outlets have fully committed to "resisting" President Trump. Peter D'Abrosca joins Owen and Robert Barnes to discuss how MSM has truly morphed into the enemy of the American people.
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