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Bill Gates: Head of State
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51 views • March 11, 2021
Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter, February 11, 2021
Exposure of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, their so-called philanthropy in India and Africa in the form of mass-vaccinations, one of the most favorite tools of the Cabal to roll out the Protocols of Zion and Agenda 21 and 2030.
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Scott Buckley, Tom Player, Serge Narcissoff
THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 8/17
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We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fallcabal/
Exposure of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, their so-called philanthropy in India and Africa in the form of mass-vaccinations, one of the most favorite tools of the Cabal to roll out the Protocols of Zion and Agenda 21 and 2030.
Music: Alexander Nakarada, Scott Buckley, Tom Player, Serge Narcissoff
THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 8/17
If you liked this part, please donate via https://www.fallcabal.com/
We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...
Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fallcabal/
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