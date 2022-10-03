Jabbed Are No Longer HUMAN: Covid Vaxx Hijacks DNA, MUTILATING Human Genome

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The mRNA shots are acting as synthetic gene replacement, and they’re transitioning people from homo sapiens to a new species. This is just going to get worse, a lot worse…
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