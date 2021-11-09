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STEW PETERS REMIX: MILITARY PURGE! DRAFT CONVERSATION! WAR WITH CHINA LIKELY!
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40 views • November 09, 2021
The U.S. military’s vaccination deadline is here, and it’s clear that tens, perhaps hundreds of thousands of soldiers are refusing the shots. At the exact moment where China is sending signals it may try to attack Taiwan, our military is planning a purge of our most skilled officers, pilots, and technicians, while encouraging as many mentally ill transgender people as they can to sign up.
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