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Pelosi Attempts To Smuggle Hyde Amendment Loophole Into Coronavirus Aid Package
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58 views • March 19, 2020
While trying to prevent people from dying, let us kill some before they get full grown.
Negotiations continue on the House Democrats’ coronavirus aid bill. Meanwhile, House and Senate Republicans are expressing anger and frustration with House Speaker Pelosi for trying to smuggle a Hyde Amendment loophole into the package, a loophole that would have ensured federal funding for abortions.
Negotiations continue on the House Democrats’ coronavirus aid bill. Meanwhile, House and Senate Republicans are expressing anger and frustration with House Speaker Pelosi for trying to smuggle a Hyde Amendment loophole into the package, a loophole that would have ensured federal funding for abortions.
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