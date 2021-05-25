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Poste Italiane invites me to their 'Fake News vs News' fun day
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50 views • May 25, 2021
Poste Italiane, a private company (SpA, Società per Azioni) just like Banca d'Italia, invited me to their online brainwashin... sorry, a virtual reeducational... camp, ..sorry, session... free of charge!
Educating the ones who don't buy into the state sponsored lies on covid has now become their priority, apparently. Yes, I have been very naughty and now I need 'digital re-education'.
Educating the ones who don't buy into the state sponsored lies on covid has now become their priority, apparently. Yes, I have been very naughty and now I need 'digital re-education'.
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