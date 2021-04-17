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Twitter Suspends Project Veritas Founder! | RT/Project Veritas
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31 views • April 17, 2021
Twitter has suspended James O'Keefe after @project_veritas unveiled alleged CNN propaganda against Donald Trump and overblown Covid-19 stories.
Nick Givas, the managing editor from Project Veritas, spoke to RT about the spread of MSM "propaganda".
Update:
O'Keefe statement: I am suing Twitter for defamation because they said I, James O'Keefe, "operated fake accounts." This is false, this is defamatory, and they will pay. Section 230 may have protected them before, but it will not protect them from me. The complaint will be filed Monday.
Subscribe to RT t.me/rtintl
Nick Givas, the managing editor from Project Veritas, spoke to RT about the spread of MSM "propaganda".
Update:
O'Keefe statement: I am suing Twitter for defamation because they said I, James O'Keefe, "operated fake accounts." This is false, this is defamatory, and they will pay. Section 230 may have protected them before, but it will not protect them from me. The complaint will be filed Monday.
Subscribe to RT t.me/rtintl
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