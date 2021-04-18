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This Saint News 4/18/2021
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Stay up on game. Real news. Real sources. Stay informed! Peace and good fortune to you all!


TSN 4/18/2021 Notes

The QAnon Delusion Has Not Loosened Its Grip
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/03/opinion/qanon-conspiracy-theories.html?smtyp=cur&;smid=tw-nytimes

The Deep State Is Real (But it might not be what you think.)
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/09/05/deep-state-real-cia-fbi-intelligence-215537/

Retiring diplomat says defense officials misled Trump on troop count in Syria
https://nypost.com/2020/11/13/diplomat-says-officials-misled-trump-on-troop-count-in-syria/

Stuck: Most still say Biden ‘cheating’ beat Trump
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/stuck-most-still-say-biden-cheating-beat-trump

Facebook Executive ADMITS Facebook's Voter Registration Project Helped Biden in the Election
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlPXGRwJnrU

PART 1: CNN Director ADMITS Network Engaged in ‘Propaganda’ to Remove Trump from Presidency
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dv8Zy-JwXr4

Judge rules some details of Ghislaine Maxwell court case are too 'sensational and impure' to be revealed to public
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9378593/Judge-Rules-Ghislaine-Maxwell-details-sensational-impure-revealed.html

NPR issues stunning mea culpa after claiming Hunter Biden laptop story was ‘discredited’ by intelligence
https://nypost.com/2021/04/02/npr-issues-correction-after-claiming-hunter-biden-laptop-story-was-discredited-by-intelligence/

President Joe Biden rescinds Donald Trump ban on diversity training about systemic racism
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2021/01/20/biden-executive-order-overturns-trump-diversity-training-ban/4236891001/

Equity vs. Equality: What’s the Difference?
https://onlinepublichealth.gwu.edu/resources/equity-vs-equality/

Exclusive: Proud Boys leader was ‘prolific’ informer for law enforcement
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-proudboys-leader-exclusive-idUSKBN29W1PE

Gov. Cuomo nursing home scandal could merit criminal charges: prosecutor
https://nypost.com/2021/02/22/cuomo-nursing-home-scandal-could-merit-criminal-charges-prosecutor/

Gov. Cuomo avoids questions about scandals at latest ‘press conference’
https://nypost.com/2021/04/16/gov-cuomo-avoids-questions-about-scandals-at-press-conference/

CNN Scorched After Being Caught in Blatant Lie Over Chris Cuomo's 'Quarantine'
https://www.westernjournal.com/cnn-scorched-caught-blatant-lie-chris-cuomos-quarantine/

QAnon supporters unfazed after another false prediction
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/541802-qanon-supporters-unfazed-by-march-4-passing-uneventfully?rl=1

EXCLUSIVE: What WASN'T in Hunter Biden's book: How he got unauthorized Secret Service protection, begged Joe to run for WH to salvage his own reputation and made porn films with prostitutes. Forensic experts prove laptop IS President's son's
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9445105/What-Hunter-Biden-left-tell-memoir-revealed.html

The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election
https://time.com/5936036/secret-2020-election-campaign/

Senior Anti-Marjorie Greene Republican Staffer Arrested for Running Pedophile Ring
https://newspunch.com/senior-anti-trump-republican-staffer-arrested-for-running-pedophile-ring/

Hidden Video and Whistleblower Reveal Gruesome Mass-Extermination Method for Iowa Pigs Amid Pandemic
https://theintercept.com/2020/05/29/pigs-factory-farms-ventilation-shutdown-coronavirus/

Plans for the first sustainable city on Mars unveiled
https://www.euronews.com/living/2021/03/19/plans-for-the-first-sustainable-city-on-mars-unveiled
Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsconspiracy theorybidenopinion
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