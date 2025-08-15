© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The “American Experience” accommodation for Russian journalists in Anchorage.
They report slow, unreliable internet, scarce power outlets forcing them to rely on power banks, and absurd translations — a light switch labeled “fire,” for example. Overall, it looks like the Americans wanted to give them a real taste of “tent city” life, U.S.-style.