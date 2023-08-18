A Discussion on the Prophetic 8-18-23

Amos 3:7-8 Surely the Lord God will do nothing, but He reveals His secrets unto His servants the prophets. 8 The lion has roared, who will not fear? The Lord God has spoken, who can but prophesy?

2 Pet. 1:20-21

1 cor. 14:3

Jude 1:23

1 John 4:1

2 Cor. 13:1

Ecc. 1:9

John 14:26

Job 33:14-16

