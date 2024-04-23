How Ukraine's Cessna-Style Drone Blew Up Russia's Kamikaze Drone Factory 600 Miles Away

US Military News





Apr 22, 2024





Ukraine has escalated its drone operations deep within Russian territory, employing a tactic that has stunned military analysts worldwide. Reports indicate that Ukraine has modified Cessna-style light planes, outfitting them with remote controls and packing them with explosives. One such drone was flown over 600 miles to strike a Russian factory in Yelabuga, located approximately 550 miles east of Moscow.





The target of this audacious attack was a factory that ironically produces drones, specifically Iranian-designed Shahed drones. These drones, like Ukraine's modified Cessna-style drone, are capable of traveling up to 600 miles with an explosive payload.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3BcHnUIz3pM