© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'AMAZING! NEW YEAR'S EVE CANCELED IN MEXICO! - EVERYONE DISOBEYS
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • January 02, 2022
Here in Mexico, control freak frightened American Karens, convinced the government to shut down New Year celebrations. The government of Mexico told everyone no public celebrations. Nobody listened, bars and restaurants were packed and the streets here were so crowded you couldn't hardly walk..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.