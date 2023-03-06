https://gettr.com/post/p2aim9pf8b7

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 CCP has hired America's top law firm to launch an unrestricted legal warfare against Miles Guo. NFSC is fighting the CCP on US soil. Mike Lindell @mikelindell : I have been attacked for two years and 1.2 million Americans’ voices have been suppressed. But they didn't kill our voice and it is important that we keep spreading the word.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 中共雇佣了美国顶级律师事务所对文贵先生发起法律超限战。 新中国联邦在美国土地上与中共作战。 迈克·林德尔：我受到了2年的攻击，120万美国人的声音受到了打压，但他们没能扼杀我们的声音，重要的是我们要继续传播信息。





