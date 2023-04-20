5G Vax Attack Behind The Wheel 💉(2023)

COVID BC
Apr 20, 2023
These are new types of seizures that are happening to people all over the world. These seizures only started to appear after the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out. If this man had a seizure disorder they would NOT give him a license. These seizure attacks are random, unexpected, and sudden. I do believe when they send out different frequencies from the 5G towers it reacts with the graphene oxide nanotechnology & heavy metals inside of the vaccinated, sending their body into a fit of controllable convulsions. This is some serious stuff we are dealing with here.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/NVjBRy0WPXm3/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.