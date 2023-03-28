Welcome To Proverbs Club.Reaction To Danger By Wise Or Fool.
Proverbs 27:12 (NIV).
12) The prudent see danger and take refuge,
but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wise defend themselves from danger.
The Foolish suffer from ignoring danger.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yhkhn4nn
#prudent #see #danger #take #refuge #simple #keep #going #pay #penalty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.