Reaction To Danger By Wise Or Fool - Proverbs 27:12

Proverbs 27:12 (NIV).

12) The prudent see danger and take refuge,

but the simple keep going and pay the penalty.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Wise defend themselves from danger.

The Foolish suffer from ignoring danger.

