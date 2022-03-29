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3/27/2022 Miles Guo: Many people within the CCP’s system are secretly protecting our fellow fighters and have shown their admiration for the NFSC & ROLF Ukraine rescue operation. Never pin our hope on the US to help us take down the CCP. It will surely be those in the CCP’s system that will take down both Xi Jinping and the CCP