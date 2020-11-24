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Several Arrested at Anti-Lockdown Protests in Liverpool
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63 views • November 24, 2020
Several people were arrested in Liverpool on Saturday, as protesters rallied to protest the lockdown measures put in place to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. Police could be seen struggling to subdue protesters, while others chanted "shame on you" at the officers.
Credit to: Ruptly
Credit to: Ruptly
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