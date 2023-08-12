Create New Account
AFU Leopard 2 tank taken out in the Zaporozhye direction
The Prisoner
Defeat of the Leopard 2 tank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by scouts of the 22nd Guards ObrSpN of the Russian Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction.

Source @Intel Slava Z

