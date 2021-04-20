Patrick Byrne "The Way Forward" Full Speech Health & Freedom Conference

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We have to take over the Republican Party from the inside. Remember that 64% of American adults believe that Biden won because of fraud that was “significant” or “very significant”. 2/3 of adults know it was fixed. Everyone is going to find out someday what really happened on January 6, 2021. Just remember, you're going to be asked sooner than you think to start taking part in public expressions of your discontent and your disbelief. I want everyone to remember that they want it to turn violent, but we have to remain peaceful. We're fighting for you. You're not alone. Just know we're all together.
The Deep Rig: How Election Fraud Cost Donald J. Trump the White House, By a Man Who did not Vote for Him (or what to send friends who ask, "Why do you doubt the integrity of the 2020 Election") by Patrick M. Byrne
Deep Capture - https://www.deepcapture.com/
Telegram - https://t.me/PatrickMByrne