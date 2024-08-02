This was breaking yesterday, July 31, 2024.

He was the lead presenter of 'BBC News at Ten' the late evening news programme of the BBC, from 2003 to 2023. He was being paid at least £475,000 a year.

Such details raises further questions about the integrity of UK state-run media, which also regularly publishes misleading, pro-war, and anti-worker propaganda.

Huw Edwards, once the BBC's most senior news presenter, has pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children. He admitted the offences at a brief hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Wednesday. The former newsreader was arrested last November and charged last month.

The charges relate to 41 images that were shared on a WhatsApp chat between 2020 and 2022. Edwards was charged with having six category A images, the most serious classification of indecent images, on a phone. He was also accused of having 12 category B pictures and 19 category C photographs.

